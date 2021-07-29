Covid vaccine age limit lowered to 25: Govt

Advertisement
The mass inoculation drive in the country started on 7 February while the age limit was 55. The age limit was lowered to 40-year following day and to 35 years later.
The minimum age was set at 30 years on last 19 July which has now been lowered for five more years.
According to Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) around 13.6 million people registered for the vaccine as of 28 July.
Over 8.27 million received their first jab while while over 4.32 million got second jab.