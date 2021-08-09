Covid vaccine: Registration increases, but vaccine shortfall

About 25 million people have registered for the vaccine through the Shurokkha app as of 9.00pm Sunday. Nearly 14 million people have been vaccinated till Sunday. Registrations for the vaccine are increasing every day.
Shamsunnahar, a resident of Savar, registered for the vaccination at the upazila health complex on 14 July. Since then, 26 days have passed but she is yet to be vaccinated as of Sunday afternoon. She didn’t get any SMS.
There are many such examples all over the country. Some are waiting for the first dose of coronavirus vaccine while some are waiting for the second. However, the officials of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) do not have any solution to this problem.
Speaking to Prothom Alo regarding this, Mizanur Rahman, director of the Management Information System (MIS) of DGHS, said, the messages for vaccination are being delayed in the vaccine centres where the registration is higher than the capacity.
The problem is getting bigger
According to the figures of DGHS, as of 4 August, nearly 1.67 million people had registered for vaccination. That figure increased by 1 million the next day. On 5 August, the number of people waiting to be vaccinated after the registration was about 7.5 million.
The vaccination drive was stalled in the country last Friday. The DGHS did not send any information regarding the vaccination drive and details of registration to the media.
After the one-day break, the number of people registered for vaccines stood at around 23 million on Saturday. According to a report in Prothom Alo that day, some 5,000 people had registered each minute for vaccination.
The reason for this increase is to give opportunities to the young population to register for vaccines. Registration for the vaccine began in the last week of January this year.
It was said at that time that people aged 55 years or above and frontliners in different professions would get the opportunity to register for the vaccine. After that, the age limit has been reduced in phases and according to the latest directives of the government, anyone aged 18 or above can register for the vaccine.
Just as there is a link between lowering the age limit and a rapid increase in registration, the number of registrants is also increasing due to the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI).
Seeking anonymity, an official of the DGHS' Covid-19 vaccine management committee told Prothom Alo Sunday night that the biggest challenge now is to vaccinate the people who have already registered.
Second day of mass vaccination campaign
Sunday was the second day of mass vaccination programme, also marred by mismanagement and the people’s crowd at many centres premises in Dhaka, like the inauguration day. So, many people had to return home without inoculating shots.
However, the DGHS authorities didn’t address the issue at all yet. Arzina Begum stood at queue at 7:00am on Sunday to be vaccinated against Covid-19 at a centre nearby Dinghy restaurant at Dhanmondi-8 area of Dhaka South City Corporation.
But she left the centre without being vaccinated at 10:00am as she is a resident of Dhaka North City Corporation. Like her, many had been rejected to get vaccinated for being residents of other wards, in this booth set up beside the office of ward-15 councillor of Dhaka South City Corporation.
On a spot visit in this centre, the correspondent found the vaccine aspirants in confusion as to who would get vaccine and who would not. The number of people waiting in long queue in the rain was twice more than the allotted 350 doses.
Majority of the people blamed their sufferings on the data deficiency of the authorities regarding vaccination. Besides, this center had no designated line for the elderly people.
Morsheda Chowdhury, director of Brac's Health, Nutrition and Population Program, told Prothom Alo that people will be vaccinated at the centre they mentioned during their registration at Surokkha website.
Supply of vaccinates
So far, the country has received 25.6 million vaccines from different sources. Of them, 18.06 million vaccines have been inoculated to the people till Sunday. Now, the government has only 7 million vaccines in hand.
Health minister Zahid Maleque and foreign minister Abdul Momen said that the work of purchasing more 65 million vaccines from China is underway.
Momen on Thursday briefed the newsmen that Bangladesh will receive 10.4 million vaccines from China within current and upcoming month.
According to the health minister, another 3.4 million Sinopharm vaccines will be landed in Bangladesh in this month at the initiative of COVAX facility, an international alliance led by WHO to ensure Covid vaccination in poor countries.
Apart from this, the country will receive more six million Pfizer vaccines in September at COVAX initiative.
A member of Covid-19 vaccine management committee told Prothom Alo that Bangladesh will receive more 3.4 million Sinopharm vaccines by 12 August at the initiative of COVAX.