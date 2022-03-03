Crew of stranded Bangladeshi vessel call for help

So far, no assistance has been received yet to rescue them safely. However, it is known that the other crew members on the ship are unhurt and doing well, he added.

Meanwhile, the Russian Embassy in Dhaka on Thursday said the Russian side "bends every effort" to ensure safe departure of the Bangladeshi ship stranded in a Ukrainian port.

The command of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, relying on the objective monitoring data, has repeatedly stated that, during the retreat, the Ukrainian nationalists open indiscriminate fire and deliberately capture hostages, use them as a "human shield", resorting to the well-known terrorists' tactic, said the embassy.

"The ship caught fire at 9:25pm (Bangladesh time, 5:25pm in Ukraine) as the rocket struck its bridge. The crew members were able to tame the flames immediately. But Hadisur,47, lost his life," said captain Md Anam Chowdhury, president of the Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers' Association.