1 killed, 10 hurt in Gaibandha clash over land dispute

A woman was killed and 10 people were injured in a clash that ensued between two neighbours over the ownership of a land in Saddar para area of Saghata upazila in Gaibandha on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Hazra Begum, wife of Shukur Ali, reports UNB.
Advertisement
Officer in charge of Saghata police station Belal Hossain said Abdul Latif Miah of Saddar para village had an argument with his neighbour Shukur Ali.
At the stage of altercation, they attacked each other, leaving one dead and 10 injured on the spot.
The injured are being treated at Bogra Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital and local health complex. Shukur Ali filed a murder case against opposition group.