10 cops sacked, action against 58 underway

The police headquarters are now taking measures against 68 cops as they have been found positive in dope tests.
A text message from Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) public relations and media wing said some 10 police personnel have been terminated while 18 policemen are suspended.
The authorities have filed departmental cases against 43 policemen while departmental action against 25 more cops are underway, the DMP said.
Among the accused, 50 are constables, five nayek, five assistant sub-inspectors, seven sub-inspectors and one sergeant.
Some 29 more cops were accused of drug trading, falsely implicating people with drugs, and showing lesser amounts of recovered drugs by taking bribes. Six of them have been handed punishment.
Police sources said 10 cops were accused of drug trading, five of drug consuming, 10 of falsely implicating people with drugs, and 4 of showing lesser amounts of recovered drugs by taking bribes.