10 more Hefazat men arrested over Brahmanbaria violence

Ten more people have been arrested in the past 24 hours in connection with last month's mayhem by Hefazat-e-Islam supporters in Brahmanbaria, police said Friday.

The arrests were made from different parts of the district after identifying the accused from video footage and images taken during the violence, the special branch of the district police said, reports UNB.

So far, 55 cases have been filed and 414 people arrested over the rampage, the police said.



