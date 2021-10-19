10 years jail for leaking PSC exam papers: Draft law

"According to article 8 of the draft law, those who are involved in leaking the question paper of any examination to be held under the Public Service Commission (PSC) they might face the highest 10 years in jail, financial punishment or both. A tough stance has been taken against question paper leak," said cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam.
He said the draft law was placed in the meeting to replace the Bangladesh Public Service Commission Ordinance, 1977 in line with a judgment of the High Court over the laws of military regimes.
The maximum punishment for adopting unfair means in examination and engagement in answer sheet forgery would be two years' jail or financial penalty or both, he said, adding that such crimes could also be punished by the mobile court.