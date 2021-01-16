100 freedom fighters' allowance suspended for false testimony

Liberation affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque said, "It is true many freedom fighters are giving false testimony against genuine freedom fighters. As a result, the honour of real freedom fighters is being tarnished."

"We are taking punitive action. The certificates of freedom fighters will be cancelled if they give false testimony," the minister added.

Sources said the freedom fighters whose allowance has been suspended will file appeal.

Sources said allowances of Gopalganj's Rahman Sharif and Madaripur's Fazlul Haque have been suspended for the three months on charges of giving false testimony in favour of late Arab Ali.

The elder son of Arab Ali filed a writ to enlist the name of his father in the list of freedom fighters.

The National Freedom Fighter Council (Jatiya Muktijoddha Council) conducted an investigation settle the matter.

During the investigation, Gopalganj's Rahman Sharif and Madaripur's Fazlul Haque gave false statements, and said Arab Ali was their co-freedom fighter. As a result, their allowances have been suspended.