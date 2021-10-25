11 including Jubo Dal, Jamaat leaders arrested over attacks on Noakhali temples

Members of the detective branch (DB) of police arrested 11 people, including the leaders of district Jubo Dal, Swecchasebak Dal and Jamaat-e-Islami, on charge of instigating the communal violence in Begumganj of Noakhali.

District police superintendent (SP) Md Shahidul Islam came up with this disclosure in a press conference on Monday at 11:30am.

He said 11 people have been arrested conducting drives in Noakhali sadar, Begumganj, Chatkhil and Shenbagh in last 24 hours.