11 people put on remand over CCC polls violence

Prothom Alo English Desk
Mithila, daughter of slain Azgarh Ali Babul Sardar, and relatives break down in tears. This picture is taken at Azgarh's residence in Pathantuli area in Chattogram on Wednesday
Saurav Das

A Chattogram court on Wednesday granted three-day remand of 11 people including rebel councilor candidate Abdul Quader in a case filed over death of a man in a clash centering theChattogram City Corporation polls, reports UNB.

Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Court judge Shafiuddin Ahmed passed the order.

The other remanded accused are MK Kabir Helal Uddin, 40, Obaidul Kabir Mintu, 40, Asaduzzaman Nur Raihan, 29, Imran Hossain Dollar, 24, Didar Ullah Dilu, 48, Minhaz Hossain Forhad, 20, Shahidul Alam Shahed, 37, Jahidul Alam Jahid, 25, Shahidul Islam, 33, and Abdur Rahman, 44.

Earlier, Sejan Mahmud, son of Babul Sardar, filed a case against 13 identified and 27 unidentified people in this connection with Double Mooring police station

Before that, around 26 people, including rebel Awami League candidate Abdul Quader, were arrested in this connection.

On Monday morning, an argument broke out between the supporters of Awami League-backed councillor candidate Nazrul Islam Bahadur and rebel candidate Quader after a poster was torn down at Magpukur in the Pathantuli area. The argument soon turned violent as the factions exchanged fire.

A 52-year-old man, identified as Azgarh Ali Babul Sardar, a supporter of Nazrul Islam, died on the spot after sustaining gunshot injuries during the violence, police said. Jubo League activist Mahbub, who also suffered bullet injuries, is being treated at Chattogram Medical College Hospital, Das said.

When contacted, Nazrul Islam blamed the supporters of Abdul Quader for the clashes as well as the death of his supporter.

The Chattogram City Corporation election is scheduled to be held on 27 January.

