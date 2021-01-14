11 people put on remand over CCC polls violence

A 52-year-old man, identified as Azgarh Ali Babul Sardar, a supporter of Nazrul Islam, died on the spot after sustaining gunshot injuries during the violence, police said. Jubo League activist Mahbub, who also suffered bullet injuries, is being treated at Chattogram Medical College Hospital, Das said.



When contacted, Nazrul Islam blamed the supporters of Abdul Quader for the clashes as well as the death of his supporter.



The Chattogram City Corporation election is scheduled to be held on 27 January.