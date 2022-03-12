12 buses of Barkat an Rubel set on fire in Faridpur

Crime

At least 12 buses were set on fire by unidentified miscreants at a terminal in Faridpur district town in the early hours of Saturday, prompting the police to initiate a criminal probe, reports UNB.

All the buses -- owned by former Awami League leader Sazzad Hossain Barkat and his brother Imtiaz Hossain Rubel, both facing money laundering charges -- had been kept at the terminal since their seizure by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in June 2020.

Md Alimuzzaman, superintendent of Faridpur police, said that some assailants set the 12 buses of ‘South Line’ Paribahan on fire at around 1.30am at the terminal in Goalchamte. “Some 22 buses were parked at the terminal,” he said.

On information, fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was eventually extinguished.

Suraiya Parveen, wife of Barkat, said that a local court on 25 February, 2020, ordered the seizure of 55 vehicles, owned by Barkat-Rubel.

Shipul Ahmed, assistant director of Faridpur Fire Service and Civil Defence, said, “A probe is on to unearth the origin of the fire.”

“The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will look into the case,” said inspector Nasir Hossain.

On 3 March last year, the CID filed a charge sheet against 10 people, including Barkat and Rubel, in a Tk 2,000-crore (20 billion) money laundering case.

CID’s assistant superintendent Uttam Kumar Biswas submitted the charge sheet in the Dhaka metropolitan magistrate’s court.

