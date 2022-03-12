12 buses of Barkat an Rubel set on fire in Faridpur

At least 12 buses were set on fire by unidentified miscreants at a terminal in Faridpur district town in the early hours of Saturday, prompting the police to initiate a criminal probe, reports UNB.

All the buses -- owned by former Awami League leader Sazzad Hossain Barkat and his brother Imtiaz Hossain Rubel, both facing money laundering charges -- had been kept at the terminal since their seizure by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in June 2020.