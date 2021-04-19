12 more Hefazat supporters detained over Brahmanbaria violence

Twelve more people were arrested in the past 24 hours over the vandalism and arson carried out by Hefazat-e-Islam activists and supporters in Brahmanbaria last month, police said Monday.

They were arrested from different parts of the district after inspecting video footage of the violence, according to the special branch of district police.

So far, 55 cases have been filed and 310 people arrested over the rampage, the police said.

On 27 March, at least five people were killed and around 50 others, including 25 policemen, injured in clashes between the law enforcers and locals during Hefazat's demonstrations at Nandanpur in Sadar upazila.