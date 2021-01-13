12-yr-old children found involved in murder

Sifat was stabbed to death on Friday evening on the way back to home after playing with friends on the bank of Buriganga river. He was only 12.

His grandfather Asgar Ali has lodged a murder case with Kamrangirchar police station in Dhaka accusing six children aged between 10 and 12.

Police arrested the six children and produced them before the court of Dhaka chief metropolitan magistrate. According to the case statement, two of the six children detained in connection with Sifat's murder are just 10-year-old. Four others are only 12.

The case statement said Sifat stamped on the feet of a 12-year-old child on his way home on Friday evening. Sifat and that boy locked into an altercation over the matter. At one stage, the child along with his peers chased Sifat and stabbed him. Injured Sifat died at Dhaka Medical College.