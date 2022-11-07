Sylhet BNP politician stabbed to death

Mainul Zakir, officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sylhet Airport Police Station, said the assailants attacked Kamal near Amberkhana Boro Bazar around 9:00pm when he was sitting inside his private car.
As he tried to resist them, they repeatedly stabbed him with sharp weapons, and fled the scene, leaving him severely injured.
He was declared dead after he was rushed to Sylhet Osmani Medical College and Hospital, added the OC.
Kamal’s body has been kept at the hospital morgue. Police conducted a raid and detained a Chhatra Dal leader named Raju on suspicion of involvement in the incident. He is being interrogated, and efforts are underway to find others who are involved in the killing, according to OC Mainul.