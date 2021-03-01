13 JCD activists remanded in a case over clash with police

A Dhaka court today placed 13 leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) on five-day remand each in a case lodged over conflict with police in front of National Press Club on Sunday, reports BSS.

Dhaka additional chief metropolitan magistrate Asaduzzaman Noor passed the order as police produced their accused before the court and pleaded to place them on 10-day remand.

The remanded accused are– Manjurul Alam, Ataur Rahman, Masud Rana,

Shafikul Islam Shah Raj, Ahsan Habib Bhuiyan Raju, Kabir Hossain, Monwarul Islam, Ariful Haque, Anisur Rahman, Khandaker Anik, Abu Hayat Md Julfikar, Ramjan and Atif Morshed.

JCD tried to hold a rally in front of the National Press Club on Sunday,

without taking permission from the police. As police asked them to clear the street, JCD activists started to throw brickbats on police and some even

attacked the law enforcers with bamboos.

Sub-inspector (SI) of Shahbagh police station Palash Saha later filed the

case against 48 leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD).