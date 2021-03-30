14-yr-old boy killed in clashes between teen gangs

A 14-year-old boy was killed and another two injured in a clash between two groups of teenagers at Sutrapur area of the capital around 11:30pm on Monday.

The deceased, Ananta, had several stab wounds on his body. Two others injured, Saju and Sohail, have been undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Sub-inspector (SI) of DMCH police outpost, Mohammad Khan said due to a dispute between two groups of teenagers Ananta was killed. Police did not arrested anyone so far in this case.

Saju, who is undergoing treatment at the hospital, said that a group is active in the Mill Barrack area under the shelter of two identified terrorists. A few days ago, Ananta and his friends had a loggerhead with this group.