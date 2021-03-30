14-yr-old boy killed in clashes between teen gangs

A 14-year-old boy was killed and another two injured in a clash between two groups of teenagers at Sutrapur area of the capital around 11:30pm on Monday.
The deceased, Ananta, had several stab wounds on his body. Two others injured, Saju and Sohail, have been undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).
Sub-inspector (SI) of DMCH police outpost, Mohammad Khan said due to a dispute between two groups of teenagers Ananta was killed. Police did not arrested anyone so far in this case.
Saju, who is undergoing treatment at the hospital, said that a group is active in the Mill Barrack area under the shelter of two identified terrorists. A few days ago, Ananta and his friends had a loggerhead with this group.
On Monday, these two groups chased and stabbed each other at the Mill Barrack Lalkuthi Ghat area around 10.30pm when Ananta was stabbed several times in the stomach. He was rushed to the DMCH where the physician declared him dead.
Ananta was a ninth grader at the local Jubilee School. He used to live with his family in Kazitola. His father works at a shop in Banglabazar.