15 charge-sheeted over lynching of woman in Badda

Detective Branch (DB) of police on Thursday submitted charge sheets against 15 people in a case filed over the lynching of Taslima Begum Renu in the city’s Uttar Badda area over child-lifting rumour, reports news agency BSS.
Investigation Officer (IO) of the case and DB police inspector Abdul Haque submitted the charge sheet to the Dhaka metropolitan magistrate court.
Ibrahim alias Ridoy Mollah, Ria Begum Mayna, Abul Kalam Azad, Kamal Hossain, Md Shahin, Bachchu Miah, Md Bappi, Murad Mia, Sohel Rana, Asadul Islam, Bellal Mollah, Md Razu and Mahin Uddin were accused in the charge sheets.
Among them, Mahin Uddin is fugitive. The IO pleaded for warrant against Mahin to arrest him.
According to the charge sheet, Jafar Hossain Patwary and Wasim Ahmed would be tried in juvenile court as they are minor boys.
Taslima Begum Renu, 40, a single-mother of two, was brutally beaten to death by a mob suspecting her a child lifter, in front of Uttar Badda Government Primary School in the morning on 20 July 2019.
It was later learned that Renu went there to gather information about admission of her four-year-old daughter Tahsin Tuba at that school.
Renu’s nephew Nasir Uddin filed the case with Badda police station against 400-500 unidentified people.