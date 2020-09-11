15 charge-sheeted over lynching of woman in Badda

Detective Branch (DB) of police on Thursday submitted charge sheets against 15 people in a case filed over the lynching of Taslima Begum Renu in the city’s Uttar Badda area over child-lifting rumour, reports news agency BSS.

Investigation Officer (IO) of the case and DB police inspector Abdul Haque submitted the charge sheet to the Dhaka metropolitan magistrate court.

Ibrahim alias Ridoy Mollah, Ria Begum Mayna, Abul Kalam Azad, Kamal Hossain, Md Shahin, Bachchu Miah, Md Bappi, Murad Mia, Sohel Rana, Asadul Islam, Bellal Mollah, Md Razu and Mahin Uddin were accused in the charge sheets.