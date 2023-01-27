Fugitive drug peddler arrested from Gazipur after seven years: RAB

Tipped off, a team of RAB-2 conducted a drive in Kashimpur around 3:55am and arrested Limon, Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Md Fazlul Haque, senior additional director (media) of RAB-2, said.

On 24 September in 2014, Limon was arrested with ‘a large haul of drugs’ and a case was filed against him at Lalmonirhat Sadar Police Station.

“He was later released on bail after spending two years behind the bars. After that, he continued selling illegal drugs, faking his identity,” Fazlul said.

“Efforts are on to catch Limon’s associates. He was handed over to Palashbari Police Station in Gaibandha,” he added.