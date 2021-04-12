2 bodies found in Newmarket, Sabujbagh

A housemaid and an anonymous woman’s dead bodies were recovered on Saturday from city’s Newmarket and Sabujbagh police station areas.
One of the deceased was identified as Laily Aktar, 15, from New Market and another was an anonymous woman of 35 in Sabujbagh.
Both the bodies were sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for autopsy, said police.
Sub-Inspector of New Market police station Atikul Bishwash Mukul said house owner Farzana Islam, a teacher of Bir Shreshtha Noor Mohammad Public School and College, has been arrested in the case of house maid Laily’s death.
According to police, Laily’s dead body was recovered on Saturday afternoon from Farzana Islam’s apartment in teacher’s residential building located inside BGB (Border Guard Bangladesh) Headquarters.
Laily had been working in that house since six months. Her body had several injury marks. The actual cause of the death could be identified after the autopsy, said SI Atikul.
Laily’s family claims she was employed in Farzana’s house as a domestic help eight months ago at tk 1000 per month salary.
Layla’s mother said her daughter’s death wasn’t natural and demanded police to investigate the actual cause of death
Meanwhile Sabujbagh police station’s sub-inspector Priyotosh Chandra Dutta said an anonymous female’s throat-slit dead body was recovered on Saturday night from the third floor of a building in Shahibag bank colony area.
She was wearing a blue torn dress, said police.
The cause of death can be assured after the autopsy, SI Priyotosh said.