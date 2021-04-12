2 bodies found in Newmarket, Sabujbagh

A housemaid and an anonymous woman’s dead bodies were recovered on Saturday from city’s Newmarket and Sabujbagh police station areas.

One of the deceased was identified as Laily Aktar, 15, from New Market and another was an anonymous woman of 35 in Sabujbagh.

Both the bodies were sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for autopsy, said police.

Sub-Inspector of New Market police station Atikul Bishwash Mukul said house owner Farzana Islam, a teacher of Bir Shreshtha Noor Mohammad Public School and College, has been arrested in the case of house maid Laily’s death.