Two men were detained in connection with the death of a man in Gaibandha's Sundarganj upazila following an altercation over collecting alms from a mosque on Friday morning, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Bablu Mia.

Officer-in-charge of Sundarganj police station Abdullahil Jaman told UNB that the altercation broke out between three-four residents in Shantiram Kalitala village this morning over the collection of alms this morning.