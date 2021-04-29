2 Hefazat leaders held in Netrokona, Demra

Police have arrested two leaders of Islamist hardliner Hefazat-e-Islam from Netrokona and Demra, Dhaka in separate drives on Wednesday, UNB reports.

One of the arrestees is a member of Hefazat's dissolved central committee leader Maulana Abdul Qaium. He was arrested from Netrokona in a case over violence dating back to 2013.

He was arrested from a madrasa in Netrokona’s Kendua upazila on Wednesday, confirmed district Detective Branch (DB) OC Khandaker Saker Ahmed.

Abdul Qaium was the director general of the Malni Jamia Hussainiya Madrasa in Netrokona.

OC Khandaker Saker Ahmed said Maulana Abdul Qaium was the accused in the case filed in connection with the 2013 Hefazat violence in Narayanganj’s Sonargaon.