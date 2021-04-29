2 Hefazat leaders held in Netrokona, Demra

Police have arrested two leaders of Islamist hardliner Hefazat-e-Islam from Netrokona and Demra, Dhaka in separate drives on Wednesday, UNB reports.
One of the arrestees is a member of Hefazat's dissolved central committee leader Maulana Abdul Qaium. He was arrested from Netrokona in a case over violence dating back to 2013.
He was arrested from a madrasa in Netrokona’s Kendua upazila on Wednesday, confirmed district Detective Branch (DB) OC Khandaker Saker Ahmed.
Abdul Qaium was the director general of the Malni Jamia Hussainiya Madrasa in Netrokona.
OC Khandaker Saker Ahmed said Maulana Abdul Qaium was the accused in the case filed in connection with the 2013 Hefazat violence in Narayanganj’s Sonargaon.
A court arrest warrant was pending against him in that case for a long time, he added.
In another drive on Wednesday afternoon arrested Hefazat-e-Islam joint secretary general of Dhaka metropolitan (zone 10) Md. Mufti Faisal Mahmud Habibi from the capital’s Demra area.
A team of Mirpur DB police arrested him at around 4:00pm.
He worked as the Khatib of Medina Chattar Central Jame Mosque in Demra and lived on Badsha Mia Road of the area.
Many Hefazat leaders have been arrested in the country recently following the vandalism and arson attack carried out by its activists across the country protesting against the visit of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi marking the celebration of golden jubilee of the country’s independence last month.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Wednesday said, “As per our investigation, Hefazat-e-Islam carried out violence with an aim to repeat the incident of Shapla Chattar it unleashed in 2013.”