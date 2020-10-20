2 held with arms, ammo in Chapainawabganj

Prothom Alo English Desk
Arrest illustration
Arrest illustration

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Monday night arrested two young men along with firearms and ammo from different areas Gomostapur and Shibganj upazila in Chapainawabganj district.

The arrestees are Robiul Islam, 35, son of Abdur Rahman, resident of Rohonpur Pirason area of Gomostapur upazila and Emdadul, 25, resident of Koylabari Dorgapara area of Shibganj upazila.

Based on secret information, a team of RAB-5 conducted a drive in Koylabari Dorgapara area around 6:45pm and arrested Robiul along with 2 pistols, 2 one shooter gun, eight rounds of bullet and 3 magazines, said a press release.

Besides, another RAB team of Rajshahi Mollapara camp conducted a drive in Shaympur area around 7:00pm and arrested Emdadul along with 2 one shooter guns, said the release.

Two separate cases were filed in this connection.

