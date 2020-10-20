2 held with arms, ammo in Chapainawabganj

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Monday night arrested two young men along with firearms and ammo from different areas Gomostapur and Shibganj upazila in Chapainawabganj district.

The arrestees are Robiul Islam, 35, son of Abdur Rahman, resident of Rohonpur Pirason area of Gomostapur upazila and Emdadul, 25, resident of Koylabari Dorgapara area of Shibganj upazila.