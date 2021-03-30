2 ‘JMB militants’ arrested in Dhaka

The DB officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that eight incidents of robberies occurred in Hatirjheel, Sher-e-Bangla Nagar and Mohammadpur areas under Tejgaon crime division of the DMP from 20 October 2020 to 7 Feb this year. So far, 14 suspects have been arrested. Among them, four confessed to their crimes before the court, he said.

During primary interrogation, the arrested JMB members revealed that they were involved in previous robbery incidents in Hatirjheel, Sher-e-Bangla Nagar and Mohammadpur. They also named some of their associates.

A case was filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act at Tejgaon Police Station.