2 ‘JMB militants’ arrested in Dhaka

Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch (DB) arrested two suspected members of banned militant group Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) from the capital's Tejturi Bazar area.
The arrestees were identified as Asifur Rahman Asif, 28, and Piyas Sheikh, 28, reports UNB.
A Tejgaon Division team of DB raided Tejturi Bazar area around 5:30pm on Monday and arrested them. A foreign made pistol and two bullets, four mobile phone handsets and Tk 35,000 in cash were recovered from them.
A officer of DB (Tejgaon zonal team) said they had been tipped-off about the gathering of JMB militants planning to carry out sabotage and terrorist activities. Several members of the group manage to flee, he said.
The DB officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that eight incidents of robberies occurred in Hatirjheel, Sher-e-Bangla Nagar and Mohammadpur areas under Tejgaon crime division of the DMP from 20 October 2020 to 7 Feb this year. So far, 14 suspects have been arrested. Among them, four confessed to their crimes before the court, he said.
During primary interrogation, the arrested JMB members revealed that they were involved in previous robbery incidents in Hatirjheel, Sher-e-Bangla Nagar and Mohammadpur. They also named some of their associates.
A case was filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act at Tejgaon Police Station.