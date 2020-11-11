2 men shot dead in Rangamati

Two men were shot dead by unidentified miscreants at Garjania in Kaptai upazila of Rangamati early Wednesday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Subhash Tonchongya, 45, son of Kalachan Tonchongya and Dhananjoy Tonchongya, 32, son of Ranjir Karbari of Garjania Para.

Nasir Uddin, officer-in-charge of Kaptai Police Station, said they recovered the bodies in the morning.

Police say they suspect that they were killed by rivals over establishing dominance in the area.

The bodies were sent to the local hospital morgue for autopsy.

However, the motive for the killings remains unclear.