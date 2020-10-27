2 suspects held over ex-RU student murder

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two suspects from Rajashan Mahalla in Savar Municipal area early Tuesday in connection with the murder of a former student of Rajshahi University, reports UNB.
The arrested are -- Azad Sharif, 29, from Bagerhat and Dogi Roni, 30, resident of Dogormora area of Savar.
They are professional snatchers, said police.
A team of RAB-4 traced them using advanced technology and arrested them from the area early in the morning, said senior assistant superintendent of police Unu Mong of RAB-4.
Primarily, they confessed to their guilt. They were later handed over to police.
Former RU student Mostafizur Rahman, 30, from Nawapara area in Durgapur upazila of Rajshahi, was stabbed to death by unknown miscreants in Savar in the morning of 24 October.
His father filed a case against unidentified criminals with Savar model police station.