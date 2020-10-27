2 suspects held over ex-RU student murder

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two suspects from Rajashan Mahalla in Savar Municipal area early Tuesday in connection with the murder of a former student of Rajshahi University, reports UNB.

The arrested are -- Azad Sharif, 29, from Bagerhat and Dogi Roni, 30, resident of Dogormora area of Savar.

They are professional snatchers, said police.

A team of RAB-4 traced them using advanced technology and arrested them from the area early in the morning, said senior assistant superintendent of police Unu Mong of RAB-4.