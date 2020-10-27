2 suspects held over ex-RU student murder

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two suspects from Rajashan Mahalla in Savar Municipal area early Tuesday in connection with the murder of a former student of Rajshahi University, reports UNB.

The arrested are -- Azad Sharif, 29, from Bagerhat and Dogi Roni, 30, resident of Dogormora area of Savar.

They are professional snatchers, said police.

A team of RAB-4 traced them using advanced technology and arrested them from the area early in the morning, said senior assistant superintendent of police Unu Mong of RAB-4.

Advertisement

Primarily, they confessed to their guilt. They were later handed over to police.

Former RU student Mostafizur Rahman, 30, from Nawapara area in Durgapur upazila of Rajshahi, was stabbed to death by unknown miscreants in Savar in the morning of 24 October.

His father filed a case against unidentified criminals with Savar model police station.

More News

Councillor Irfan suspended

Members of RAB are taking away Irfan after his arrest

Date fixed for re-indictment hearing in Blogger Wasiqur murder trial

Date fixed for re-indictment hearing in Blogger Wasiqur murder trial

Navy officer assault case: Irfan Salim’s aide on 3-day remand

Navy officer assault case: Irfan Salim’s aide on 3-day remand

Rifat Sharif murder: Court awards imprisonment to 11 juveniles

Rifat Sharif murder: Court awards imprisonment to 11 juveniles