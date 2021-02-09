2008 Hira murder case: 2 sentenced to death, 3 to life imprisonment

A Pabna court on Tuesday sentenced two people to death and three other to life term imprisonment in a case filed over the murder of Raihan Chowdhury Hira in 2008.

Pabna Additional District and Session Judges Court Judge Shyam Sundar Roy handed down the verdict and also fined each of the convicts Tk 20,000.

Among the convicts Mizanur Rahman Mizan and his son Tushar Rahman were awarded death penalty while Masum Hossain, Arshed Ali and Mishu Hossain were sentenced to life term jail. The court also acquitted four others who were accused in the case.