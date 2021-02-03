2015 arson case: BNP leader Salauddin jailed

A Dhaka court on Wednesday jailed former lawmaker and BNP leader Salauddin Ahmed in a case filed with Wari Police Station over the torching of a bus in 2015.

Dhaka Metropolitan 7th Joint Metropolitan Sessions Judge Aftabuzzaman passed the order. Earlier, the BNP leader surrendered before the court and applied for bail.

According to the case statement, on 30 January 2015, the case was filed over the torching of a bus in Gulistan.

On 12 August 2015, Wari Police Station submitted a charge sheet accusing 34 people including Salauddin Ahmed in the case.

