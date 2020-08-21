21 Aug grenade attack survivors, victims demand execution of Tarique

A human chain protest was held on Thursday at the High Court premises demanding the execution of Tarique Zia, “the mastermind” behind 21 August 2004 grenade attack, reports news agency BSS.

The programme was organised by the ‘Mayor Mohammad Hanif Memorial Foundation’, said a release.

On 21 August during an Awami League anti-terrorism rally, a grenade attack was carried out to dethrone then opposition leader and current prime minister Sheikh Hasina with a plot to assassinate her.