21 Aug grenade attack survivors, victims demand execution of Tarique

A human chain protest was held on Thursday at the High Court premises demanding the execution of Tarique Zia, “the mastermind” behind 21 August 2004 grenade attack, reports news agency BSS.
The programme was organised by the ‘Mayor Mohammad Hanif Memorial Foundation’, said a release.
On 21 August during an Awami League anti-terrorism rally, a grenade attack was carried out to dethrone then opposition leader and current prime minister Sheikh Hasina with a plot to assassinate her.
Speakers and participators of the human chain said the Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal had sentenced 19 people of BNP-Jamaat alliance to death for their involvement in the grenade attack.
But despite being the planner of the attack, Tarique Zia and 19 others were sentenced to life imprisonment, which is unacceptable, said the speakers.
Also, it was said that attempts have been made to divert the most brutal incident in history, and a full investigation was demanded along with the highest punishment for Tarique Zia, said the release.
The human chain was attended by the relatives of 24 dead and several injured survivors of the grenade attack.
On 21 August 2004, 24 people, including Ivy Rahman, the president of the Mohila Awami League, were killed in a horrific grenade attack on an Awami League rally on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.
Hundreds of AL leaders and activists, including the opposition leader Sheikh Hasina, were injured in the incident.
During the grenade attack, the very first mayor of undivided Dhaka, Mohammad Hanif, got injured while trying to save prime minister Sheikh Hasina by making a human shield.