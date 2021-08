A court in Dhaka on Wednesday placed 25 leaders and activists of BNP on two-day remand each in a case lodged over their clash with police on Tuesday at capital’s Chandrima Udyan and vandalizing vehicles, reports BSS.

Dhaka additional chief metropolitan magistrate Tofazzal Hossain passed the order as police produced the accused before the court and pleaded to place them on five-day remand each in the case lodged with capital’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station.