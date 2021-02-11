2.5kg gold seized at Dhaka airport

The Airport Armed Police (AAP) recovered 2.5kg gold and detained two passengers at Hazrat Shah Jalal International Airport (HSIA) on Thursday.



The detainees were identified as Md Sumon Miah, 41, and Touhidul Islam, 39, reports UNB.

AAP said, they have been involved in gold smuggling for a long time.

Sources at the airport said the duo arrived at the HSIA from Jeddah by Saudi Arabian Airlines flight at around 1:30pm. When Sumon and Touhidul were about to leave the airport, the AAP members intercepted them at the departure lounge.

After frisking them, the AAP recovered illegal gold weighing around 2.5kg, said additional SP of the AAP Alamgir Hossain.



The Airport Armed Police Battalion (APBn) is the specialised unit of Bangladesh Police responsible for security in the country's largest and busiest airport. The AAP is one of the battalions of the Armed Police Battalions (APBn) in Bangladesh.