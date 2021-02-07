26 Bangladeshis killed in Libya: Bail of 4 accused suspended

The Appellate Division on Sunday cancelled the bail orders of two accused and stayed the bail orders of two others in a case filed over the trafficking of 26 Bangladeshis killed in Libya last year.
A four-member appellate bench led by chief justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order.
Lawyer Munsurul Haque Chowdhury and lawyer Ruhul Kuddus stood for the accused while deputy attorney general Bishwanath Debnath represented the state.
The bail orders of Kawsar Munshi and Mahabub Munshi were stayed while the bail of Sheikh Mahbub and Sheikh Sahidur was cancelled.
On 1 June, last year, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested the ringleader of a human trafficking gang Kamal Hossain alias Hazi Kamal, 55, from Khilbarirtek of Shahadatpur area in Madaripur city.
Human traffickers killed 30 migrant workers, including 26 Bangladeshis, in Libya in a smuggling warehouse in Mezda, near the city of Gharyan, southwest of Tripoli.
Warlord Haftar's militiaman Khaled Al-Mishai, who was allegedly responsible for the killings, was killed in a drone strike by the Libyan Air Force.