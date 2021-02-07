26 Bangladeshis killed in Libya: Bail of 4 accused suspended

The Appellate Division on Sunday cancelled the bail orders of two accused and stayed the bail orders of two others in a case filed over the trafficking of 26 Bangladeshis killed in Libya last year.

A four-member appellate bench led by chief justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order.

Lawyer Munsurul Haque Chowdhury and lawyer Ruhul Kuddus stood for the accused while deputy attorney general Bishwanath Debnath represented the state.

The bail orders of Kawsar Munshi and Mahabub Munshi were stayed while the bail of Sheikh Mahbub and Sheikh Sahidur was cancelled.