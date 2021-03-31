26 gets life term imprisonment in Narail murder case

A Khulna Tribunal on Wednesday sentenced 26 people to life term imprisonment in a murder case filed in Narail in 2019. Khulna Speedy Trial Tribunal Judge Md Nazrul Islam Hawladar pronounced the verdict, reports UNB.
25 of the convicts were present on the dock. The court also fined them Tk 5,000 each, in default, to suffer one year more jail. It also acquitted four other accused in the case.
According to the case statement, the convicts hacked Boni Mollah to death over previous enmity in Kalia upazila of Narail district on 11 May 2019. After two days, victim's father filed a case accusing 32 people with Kalia Police Station in this regard.
Trial of two underage accused in the case is underway with the juvenile court.