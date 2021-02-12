3 abducted Rohingya leaders rescued

Three of the five abducted Rohingya leaders were rescued from Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camp on Thursday afternoon, UNB reports.

The rescued Rohingya leaders, or Majhis as they are known, are – Sabbir, 42, the ‘Head Majhi’ of block D of Teknaf’s camp number 22; Head Majhi Md Yusup, 32, of Block A; and B block’s Abu Musa, 29.

Commander Md Tarikul Islam of 16 Armed Police Battalion (APBn) said they are still looking for the other missing Head Majhis. The rescued Rohingya leaders have been taken to Palangkhali Army office in Ukhiya.