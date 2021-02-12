3 abducted Rohingya leaders rescued

Prothom Alo English Desk
3 abducted Rohingya leaders rescued

Three of the five abducted Rohingya leaders were rescued from Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camp on Thursday afternoon, UNB reports.

The rescued Rohingya leaders, or Majhis as they are known, are – Sabbir, 42, the ‘Head Majhi’ of block D of Teknaf’s camp number 22; Head Majhi Md Yusup, 32, of Block A; and B block’s Abu Musa, 29.

Commander Md Tarikul Islam of 16 Armed Police Battalion (APBn) said they are still looking for the other missing Head Majhis. The rescued Rohingya leaders have been taken to Palangkhali Army office in Ukhiya.

Advertisement

Twenty-two Rohingya leaders joined a special rally at Chakmarkul camp on Wednesday morning. An armed group of Rohingyas abducted the five leaders at gunpoint. But it is unclear why they were kidnapped and if any demand for ransom was made.

Members of the APBn and security forces managed to rescue three of them.

More News

Ron Haque Sikder arrested

Ron Haque Sikder arrested

Driver’s assistant hacked to death inside bus in Khulna

Driver’s assistant hacked to death inside bus in Khulna

'Missing' woman found beside dead body

'Missing' woman found beside dead body

2.5kg gold seized at Dhaka airport

2.5kg gold seized at Dhaka airport