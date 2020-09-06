3 ‘arms dealers’ held with pistols, ammunition at Benapole

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained three suspected arms dealers along with 11 pistols, 22 magazines, 50 rounds of ammunition and 14 kg hemp at Ghiba border under the jurisdiction of Benapole port police station on Saturday, reports news agency UNB.

BGB said one of its patrol teams from Raghunathpur camp conducted a drive in the border area and detained the three.

The arms were later seized from a bag they were carrying and the 14 kg of hemp from another sack.