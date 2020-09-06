3 ‘arms dealers’ held with pistols, ammunition at Benapole

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained three suspected arms dealers along with 11 pistols, 22 magazines, 50 rounds of ammunition and 14 kg hemp at Ghiba border under the jurisdiction of Benapole port police station on Saturday, reports news agency UNB.

BGB said one of its patrol teams from Raghunathpur camp conducted a drive in the border area and detained the three.

The arms were later seized from a bag they were carrying and the 14 kg of hemp from another sack.

Advertisement

The arrested trio are Anarul Biswas, 34, of Sarbanghuda village under the jurisdiction of Benapole port police station, Alamgir Hossain, 40, and Sajjul Islam, 35, of the same village.

Jashore BGB-49 battalion commanding officer lieutenant colonel Selim Reza confirmed this to the news agency.

In primary investigation, the detainees confessed their longstanding involvement in the arms trade.

They were handed over to Benapole port police station after filing of a case in this regard.

More News

Sinha murder: Home ministry’s probe body to submit report Monday

Sinha murder: Home ministry’s probe body to submit report Monday

Two accused remanded, DB to investigate the case

Two accused remanded, DB to investigate the case

Main accused in UNO attack case hospitalised

Ghoraghat upazila nirbahi officer Wahida Khanam brought to National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital in Agargaon, Dhaka.

Transfer only ‘punishment’ for corrupt jail officials

Kashimpur central jail