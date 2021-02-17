3 children rescued in Gazipur after abduction from Cumilla

Police rescued three children from Bashanti area in Gazipur on Tuesday after they had been abducted from Homna upazila of Cumilla on Monday, reports UNB.
The victims are Mahin, 12, son of Sharif Uddin, Foysal, 10, son of Yunus Mia and Shahed, 9, son of Oli Mia of Ghaniarchar in the upazila.
Police said Delwar Hossain, maternal uncle of Shahed, filed a general diary with Homna police station after they went missing.
Quoting the victims, police said they were playing with their bi-cycles at Ghaniarchar Government Primary School ground on Monday morning.
At one stage, a black microbus appeared in front of them and some people allured them of taking them into a fair.
When they refused to go with them, they picked them up to the microbus and made them unconscious with sedatives.
When they woke up, they found themselves sitting on a shop in an unknown place in the evening and started crying.
Upon hearing the sound of crying, local people rushed there and handed them over to Bashanti police station in Gazipur.
Motabbir Hossain, sub-inspector (SI) of Homna police station, said police contacted the family members of the victims on mobile phone and handed them over to their respective families on Tuesday.
However, none was arrested in this connection.