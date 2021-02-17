3 children rescued in Gazipur after abduction from Cumilla

Police rescued three children from Bashanti area in Gazipur on Tuesday after they had been abducted from Homna upazila of Cumilla on Monday, reports UNB.

The victims are Mahin, 12, son of Sharif Uddin, Foysal, 10, son of Yunus Mia and Shahed, 9, son of Oli Mia of Ghaniarchar in the upazila.

Police said Delwar Hossain, maternal uncle of Shahed, filed a general diary with Homna police station after they went missing.

Quoting the victims, police said they were playing with their bi-cycles at Ghaniarchar Government Primary School ground on Monday morning.

At one stage, a black microbus appeared in front of them and some people allured them of taking them into a fair.