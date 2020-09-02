3 drug peddlers held with 1,535 yaba pills

Prothom Alo English Desk
Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in an anti-crime drive, arrested three alleged drug peddlers with 1,535 yaba tablets on Tuesday night, BSS reports.

According to the RAB sources, the arrested were identified as Helal Hossain, 32, son of late Altab Ali, Mohsin Ali, 34, son of late Hossain Ali and Muhammad Moznu, 39, son of Mati Sarder.

On a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a raid in Nowdapara Bus Terminal area under Shahmukhdum Police Station and nabbed them with the contraband items around 9.30pm, the sources said.

A case was recorded with Shahmukhdum Police Station and the arrested persons along with the seized goods were handed over to the police.

