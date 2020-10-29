3 held for raping mentally challenged woman

Inspector SM Abul Kalam Azad of Sherpur Police Station said that Rabiul and Jalil had forcibly taken the woman to Rabiul’s house on Monday morning, where the three raped her.

When the three accused were confronted, they tried to settle the crime by offering the woman Tk 20,000 through a local arbitration, he said, adding that the trio had also threatened the rape survivor’s family of dire consequences if they didn’t accept the settlement.

Following a complaint by the woman’s family, a case has been filed against the accused under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.