3 jewelry stores looted in Rapa Plaza

Burglars looted gold ornaments from three jewelry shops at Rapa Plaza in city's Dhanmondi area early Sunday, reports UNB.
Quoting affected shop owners, police said the robbers swooped on three shops on the first floor of Rapa Plaza, including 'Rajlaxmi Jewelers', by breaking the locks in the dead of night and made off with the loot.
The other two stores were 'Gentlepark' and 'Monsoon Rain'. All of the shops are located at the first floor of the market.
Mahadeb Karmakar, owner of Rajlaxmi Jewelers, said "I have heard the news of the robbery from one of the authorities concerned of the market in the morning. The burglars looted 500-700 tolas of gold ornaments from my shop."
Mohammad Ikram Ali Miah, officer-in-charge of Dhanmondi police station, said "The exact amount of the looted items is yet to be ascertained, but it should not be 500-700 tolas as claimed by the affected shop owners, as the burglars failed to break their vaults. However, we have got the CCTV footage," the OC said.
Police are investigating the incident and Detective Branch (DB) of the DMP has also been investigating the incident. "I hope to get some clues soon," the OC said.
Engineer Saifur Rahman, in-charge of the market, said "Security members are available round the clock here but the burglars might have entered by cutting a grill that we have noticed."