3 jewelry stores looted in Rapa Plaza

Burglars looted gold ornaments from three jewelry shops at Rapa Plaza in city's Dhanmondi area early Sunday, reports UNB.

Quoting affected shop owners, police said the robbers swooped on three shops on the first floor of Rapa Plaza, including 'Rajlaxmi Jewelers', by breaking the locks in the dead of night and made off with the loot.

The other two stores were 'Gentlepark' and 'Monsoon Rain'. All of the shops are located at the first floor of the market.







