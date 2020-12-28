3 ‘JMB members’ held in Rajshahi

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested three suspected members of banned militant outfit Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) from Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj districts early Sunday, reports UNB.

The arrestees are Mohammad Ali, 36, son of Md Fanzur Ali of Haradang of Godagari upazila , Hasan Ali, 27, son of late Abdus Salam of Mohishalbari of the same Upazila and Md Emon Ali, 21, son of Md Elias Ali of Kamor Jogdoil in Nachol Upazila of Chapainawabganj.

Tipped off, a team of RAB-5 conducted a drive in Haradang and Mahishalbari areas of Godagari Upazila of Rajshahi district and Kamar Jagdail area under Nachole police station of Chapainawabganj district and arrested the JMB men, said a press release of RAB-5.