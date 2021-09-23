3 members of robber gang held with arms

Detectives have arrested three suspected members of an inter-district robber gang along with arms in connection with robbery on Mouchak Flyover in the capital and Sanarpar area in Narayanganj district, reports UNB.

The arrestees are Jalil Molla, Riyaj and Dipu.

Additional commissioner (DB) AKM Hafeez Akhter at a press briefing at DMP Media Center said detectives conducted drives and arrested them from different areas in Dhaka city, Savar and Jashore districts on Wednesday.



