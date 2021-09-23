3 members of robber gang held with arms

Two foreign pistols used in the robbery, 50 rounds of bullets, two motorcycles and Tk 100,000 cash were seized from their possession.
A case has been filed at Kotwali police station over the seizure of arms, said the official.
Earlier on 28 August, six robbers followed a businessman's car on a motorcycle when he left Nihon Money Exchange in Motijheel with Tk 6 million. Later, the robbers stopped the car on Mouchak flyover and snatched the money after firing two rounds of blank shots.
On 29 August, a case was filed in this regard at Ramna model police station.
On 4 September, the same gang robbed Tk 2.5 million from another businessman at Sanarpar in Siddhirganj of Narayanganj after following him from the city's Motijheel area. A pedestrian was shot by the robbers as he tried to resist the snatching.
Police said detectives of Ramna Zonal Team started investigating the two incidents of robbery.
It was found in investigation that this group of robbers used to target people in the money exchange area who carry a large amount of money.
The information of the targeted persons was given to their associates and when they reached a convenient place they snatched his valuables and money at gun point.