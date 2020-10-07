3 placed on remand

A Noakhali court on Wednesday placed a person on six-day remand and two accomplices of gang leader Delwar on two-day remand over their alleged involvement in sexual assault on a woman in Begumganj upazila, reports news agency BSS.

Earlier, police pleaded remand for Saju and main associates of Delwar -- Md Sohag and Nur Hossain Russell.

Investigation officer of the case, Mostaq Ahmed told the news agency that after hearing the remand application, the court placed the fifth accused of the case, Saju, on a six-day remand under the Women and Child Abuse Prevention Act and Pornography Act.