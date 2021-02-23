3 Rohingyas killed in 'gunfight' with RAB in Teknaf

Three Rohingya 'robbers' were killed in a ‘gunfight’ with RAB near a Teknaf Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar at around 6 pm on Tuesday.

RAB claimed all were allegedly involved with robbery and member of ‘Zakir Bahini’. The deceased identified as the main figures of 'Zakir Bahini', including chief Zakir, and his two companions, Hamid and Zahir.

On report of robbery in the Shal Bagan hills near Rohingya Camp No. 26, RAB team, led by Teknaf RAB camp in-charge, Biman Kumar Chandrakar, reached the spot and exchanged fire with the robbers.

Along with the dead bodies, RAB recovered a large quantity of weapons from the spot, said a source of RAB.