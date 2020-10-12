3 to die for killing housewife in Khulna

A Khulna court on Monday sentenced three people including husband to death for killing a housewife at Badurgaccha village in Dumuria upazila in 2016, UNB reports.

The convicts are Prosenjit Gain, husband of the victim, Onimesh Gain and Biplob Kanti Mandal.

The court also sentenced them to seven-year jail each and fined Tk 45,000 under two other sections.

According to prosecution, Tumpa was strangled to death by her husband on October 7, 2016 and her body was dumped in Ghangrail River.