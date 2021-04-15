30 more including Hefazat activists arrested

Police have arrested 30 more people including activists of hardline Islamist organisation Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh in connection with the clashes and vandalism in Brahmanbaria between 26 and 28 March.
They were arrested during a special raid on Wednesday night. Police said they are the activists and supporters of Hefazat-e-Islam.
Police have so far arrested 237 people, including 197 activists and supporters of Hefazat, 37 of Bangladesh Nationalist Party, and three Jamaat-Shibir activists in the cases filed over the clashes.
According to police sources, activists of Hefazat carried out a large scale attack, vandalism, arson and violence across Brahmanbaria district from 26 to 28 March. Government and private establishments were vandalised and set on fire.
Following the attacks, 51 cases have been filed against 39,000 people naming 414 people only. Of the cases, 45 are registered with Sadar police station, three with Ashuganj police station two with Sarail police station and a case is lodged with Akhaura police station.
Police have started identifying the accused by scrutinising still images and CCTV camera footages.
Additional superintendent of police (crime and administration) Md Rais Uddin told Prothom Alo that 30 more people were arrested during the special drive in the last 24 hours.