30 more including Hefazat activists arrested

Police have arrested 30 more people including activists of hardline Islamist organisation Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh in connection with the clashes and vandalism in Brahmanbaria between 26 and 28 March.

They were arrested during a special raid on Wednesday night. Police said they are the activists and supporters of Hefazat-e-Islam.

Police have so far arrested 237 people, including 197 activists and supporters of Hefazat, 37 of Bangladesh Nationalist Party, and three Jamaat-Shibir activists in the cases filed over the clashes.