30-yr-old hacked to death in Narayanganj

The deceased’s wife, Surmi said that her husband was a supplier of retail gas cylinders in the Dapa Idrakpur area of Fatulla union.
“I received a phone call around 12:00pm from an unknown person who informed me that some assailants had killed my husband in front of a metal scrap shop owned by a man named Razzak. I rushed to the spot and identified the body,” she told cops.
The body was sent to the Victoria Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Rakibuzzaman, officer-in-charge, Fatulla Model Police Station.