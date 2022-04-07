30-yr-old hacked to death in Narayanganj

A 30-year-old gas cylinder supplier was hacked to death by assailants in Narayanganj Sadar upazila on Wednesday according to police, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Shamim, son of Alamgir Hossain of Paragaon village under Sripur upazila in Munshiganj district.

Police claimed to have arrested two of the alleged killers—Ali and Ashin.