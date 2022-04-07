Crime

30-yr-old hacked to death in Narayanganj

Prothom Alo English Desk

A 30-year-old gas cylinder supplier was hacked to death by assailants in Narayanganj Sadar upazila on Wednesday according to police, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Shamim, son of Alamgir Hossain of Paragaon village under Sripur upazila in Munshiganj district.

Police claimed to have arrested two of the alleged killers—Ali and Ashin.

The deceased’s wife, Surmi said that her husband was a supplier of retail gas cylinders in the Dapa Idrakpur area of Fatulla union.

“I received a phone call around 12:00pm from an unknown person who informed me that some assailants had killed my husband in front of a metal scrap shop owned by a man named Razzak. I rushed to the spot and identified the body,” she told cops.

The body was sent to the Victoria Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Rakibuzzaman, officer-in-charge, Fatulla Model Police Station.

