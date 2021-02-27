33 sued for vandalising AL office in Gaibandha

A case has been filed against 33 people, including former MP and Awami League unit president Abul Kalam Azad, for vandalizing the upazila Awami League office in Gobindaganj, reports UNB.

Gobindaganj police station OC Mehedi Hasan said former MP Abul Kalam Azad visited Shaheed Minar with his 'men' (read thugs) due to party quarrel.

At that time, he and his men broke the lock of the Awami League office and entered and vandalized it. Then he stayed in the Awami League office for a while and left.

Gobindaganj upazila Awami League leader Altamasul Islam Shilpi filed a case with the Gobindaganj police station on 25 February.