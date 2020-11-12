34 forest robbers surrender in Chattogram

Thirty-four infamous robbers of various gangs on Thursday surrendered to Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in presence of home minister Asaduzzaman Khan at Banshkhali upazila of Chattogram, reports UNB.
The robbers surrendered with their firearms at the Banshkhali High School grounds in the afternoon.
They apologised for their previous criminal activities and promised to return to the society.
Home minister Asaduzzaman thanked the robbers for laying down firearms. "Those who are yet to surrender can't remain in hiding for long. We're observing everything," he said.
"Before facing dire consequences, I request all other forest robbers to turn themselves in," he said.
The surrendered robbers handed over 90 firearms and 2,056 bullets.