Crime and Law

37 accused in Pirganj violence case put on three-day remand

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

Thirty-seven accused among the 55 people arrested in cases filed in arson attacks, lootings and violence against the Hindu community people in Pirganj were taken on three-day police remand in Rangpur on Thursday.

Pirganj cognisance court of senior judicial magistrate Md Fazle Elahi granted the remand for three days for each of 37 accused persons, reports BSS.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Investigating Officer (IO) and officer-in-charge (investigation) of Pirganj police station Mahbub Rahman filed a seven-day remand plea before the court against 38 accused who were produced before the court around 3:30pm.

The other accused was sent to a juvenile court as he was a minor.

Talking to newspersons, General Register Officer (GRO) of the court Shahidur Rahman confirmed the matter.

Advertisement

On 17 October night, hundreds of miscreants attacked, vandalised and set fire to the houses of the Hindu community in Majhipara village of Pirganj upazila following provocative posts on Facebook.

In all, at least 68 houses in the village were attacked, burnt, vandalised and looted.

Pirganj police station officer-in-charge Saresh Chandra said a total of 55 people have been arrested so far in three cases filed by the police.

Read more from Crime and Law
Advertisement