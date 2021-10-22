37 accused in Pirganj violence case put on three-day remand

Investigating Officer (IO) and officer-in-charge (investigation) of Pirganj police station Mahbub Rahman filed a seven-day remand plea before the court against 38 accused who were produced before the court around 3:30pm.
The other accused was sent to a juvenile court as he was a minor.
Talking to newspersons, General Register Officer (GRO) of the court Shahidur Rahman confirmed the matter.
On 17 October night, hundreds of miscreants attacked, vandalised and set fire to the houses of the Hindu community in Majhipara village of Pirganj upazila following provocative posts on Facebook.
In all, at least 68 houses in the village were attacked, burnt, vandalised and looted.
Pirganj police station officer-in-charge Saresh Chandra said a total of 55 people have been arrested so far in three cases filed by the police.