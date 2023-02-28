BCL leader Sanjida main culprit: Probe body

Terming the incident premeditated and inhumane, the probe report said Halima Akhter Munni, Ishrat Jahan Mim, Tabassum Islam, Moyabiya Jahan were present at the spot and beat up Fulpori mercilessly at the directive of Sanjida Chowdhury.
The three-member body produced the report before the HC bench of Justice JBM Hasan and Justice Razik-Al Jalil on Tuesday.
The members of the committee are: Kushtia’s additional district magistrate ANM Abuzar Gifari, senior judicial magistrate Mahmuda Sultana and the assistant professor of IU accounting and information science department Md Shahabul Alam.
The court set Wednesday to give the order over the incident.
Sanjida Chowdhury and four others tortured Fulpori Khatun at the dormitory of Deshranta Sheikh Hasina Hall on the night of 12 February and threatened her to not disclose the episode of torture she went through.