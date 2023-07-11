Man stabbed to death in Chattogram

A man was stabbed to death over a trivial matter at Gandamara Bazar of Banshkhali upazila on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Badrul Haque, 67, resident of Gandamara village of Banshkhali upazila.

According to locals, Badrul locked into an altercation over a trivial matter with Nurul Aziz while having tea at Gauchia Hotel of Gandamara Bazar.