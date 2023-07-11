Man stabbed to death in Chattogram

A man was stabbed to death over a trivial matter at Gandamara Bazar of Banshkhali upazila on Tuesday, reports UNB.
The deceased was identified as Badrul Haque, 67, resident of Gandamara village of Banshkhali upazila.
According to locals, Badrul locked into an altercation over a trivial matter with Nurul Aziz while having tea at Gauchia Hotel of Gandamara Bazar.
At one point, agitated Aziz stabbed Badrul with a sharp knife, leaving Badrul critically injured.
Later, locals rescued Badrul and rushed to Banshkhali Upazila Health Complex where a doctor declared him dead.
Sudhanshu Shekhar Halder, Inspector (Investigation) of Banshkhali Police Station, said Nurul Aziz was arrested within half an hour of the incident.
“The body was sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for autopsy. A case is under process,” he added.